The federal government said Friday it supported the first mass shipment by air of a vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus. “As a result of the historic pace of vaccine development through Operation Warp Speed and careful logistics planning, the FAA today is supporting the first mass air shipment of a vaccine,” the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in an emailed statement to The Epoch Times. Operation Warp Speed is a public-private effort to speed the development of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics. The FAA established a COVID-19 vaccine air transport team in October to make sure vaccines for the disease could be transported safely, quickly, and efficiently. “Several vaccines need continued cold temperatures during transport, which, in some circumstances, require dry ice, a hazardous material. The FAA is working with manufacturers, air carriers, and airport authorities to provide guidance on implementing current regulatory requirements …