President Donald Trump this week renewed his calls to curtail legal protections for internet companies amid allegations of censorship and selective policing of user content. “For purposes of National Security, Section 230 must be immediately terminated!!!” Trump wrote on Twitter. The president has been vocal over the need to limit or repeal legal liability protections under Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act for companies that have engaged in censoring or political conduct. Big tech companies such as Facebook and Twitter have been repeatedly criticized for acting as publishers instead of online platforms for third-party content. Section 230 largely exempts online platforms from liability for content posted by their users, although they can be held liable for content that violates anti-sex trafficking or intellectual property laws. The law allows companies to block or screen content “in good faith” if they consider it “obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or …