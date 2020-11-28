https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fc37120fcf548787cff5c1d

An Indian man who helped test a coronavirus jab based on AstraZeneca’s candidate vaccine has filed suit, claiming that he suffered extreme side effects during his participation in the trial….

Dozens of soldiers killed and wounded after attackers detonate vehicles full of explosives….

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham promised a free college education to all residents, but the plan was scuttled by free-falling oil prices, a reluctant Legislature and Covid-19….

Small businesses along Tennyson Street are dying as the pandemic gains a stranglehold on the economy, and many wonder if it will hasten gentrification. …

Brexit negotiations between the UK and EU were going into the ‘last week or so,’ British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, said. However, he refused to put a percentage on the possibility of a deal with…

