Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) urged Twitter users to buy from their online stores on Black Friday.

“ORGANIZE: It’s what we do. And it’s also the discount code that will get you 15% off everything in our store today,” Omar tweeted:

ORGANIZE: It’s what we do. And it’s also the discount code that will get you 15% off everything in our store today ➡️ https://t.co/cskz4iOyz1 pic.twitter.com/ErBRcVGkTP — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 27, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez urged her followers to buy from small businesses, make donations to grassroots community groups, or purchase a subscription to a local newspaper or magazine.

She then posted a link to her online store, writing, “And lastly, if you’ve combed through all these other options – our Team AOC shop is in the process of restocking for the holiday season.”

“All items are made in the USA and create living wage, dignified union jobs for people across the country,” she continued:

And lastly, if you’ve combed through all these other options – our Team AOC shop is in the process of restocking for the holiday season.https://t.co/FChYMy3UrE All items are made in the USA and create living wage, dignified union jobs for people across the country 🇺🇸 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 27, 2020

Omar’s online store offers vinyl stickers and t-shirts that read “F**k around and find out” and a sweatshirt with the phrase “Organized People Beat Organized Money” printed on it.

In its Green New Deal collection, Ocasio-Cortez’s shop offers t-shirts, hoodies, and vintage inspired posters with artwork depicting various places such as the Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens and Hart Plaza in Detroit.

Black Friday appeared to be calm this year but not extremely slow across the United States, writes Breitbart News’s John Carney:

Most of the country’s biggest retailers were closed Thursday and abjured the late-night or midnight doorbuster openings of years past due to the risk of coronavirus infection. When they opened their doors on Friday morning, stores in some areas had small lines or few shoppers while in other areas shoppers faced sizeable lines, although none comparable to the prepandemic era.

On November 19, Ocasio-Cortez floated the idea of paying people to stay home as a way to fight the coronavirus:

To get the virus under control, we need to pay people to stay home. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 19, 2020

“Ocasio-Cortez’s suggestion comes as leaders across the country begin to reimpose restrictions as concerns of spikes of the Wuhan virus grow,” Breitbart News reported.

