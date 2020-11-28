https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/victim-dem-russia-collusion-probe-sues-75-million/

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has admitted to Congress he would not have signed off on warrants to spy on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page if he had been aware at the time that the submitted evidence was dubious.

He now has more reason to regret his decision with the filing of a $75 million lawsuit by Page naming him, former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI lead investigator Peter Strzok, former bureau lawyer Lisa Page and others, The Federalist reported.

no less than $75 million sought. https://t.co/HMDSdd4MNk — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) November 27, 2020

TRENDING: Trump pardons Michael Flynn

Page, the complaint states, is claiming damages for “multiple violations of his constitutional and other legal rights in connection with unlawful surveillance and investigation of him by the United States Government.”

Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, who is named in the suit, pleaded guilty to altering an email that would have exonerated Page. Clinesmith inserted the words “not a source” into an email in 2017 about Page’s history with the CIA, when, in fact, Page had been a contact.

The email was part the evidence submitted for the warrants to spy on Page in 2017.

Should Carter Page sue? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Page is being represented by Leslie McAdoo Gordon, who wrote, “It is my privilege to represent Carter Page in his suit against the officials who violated his rights in an outrageous abuse of Govt power.”

The surveillance of Page was part of the Barack Obama administration’s investigation of new debunked Trump-Russia collusion.

If anyone colluded with Russia in the 2016 election, it was the Hillary Clinton campaign, which funded the dubious Steele dossier that was used as primary evidence to obtain the spy warrants. The dossier relied on Russian propaganda that was either debunked or unproven by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Other defendants in the case are Joe Pientka III, Stephen Somma, Brian Auten, the DOJ and the FBI.

The complaint notes McCabe admitted to Congress, “We are all” responsible for what happened to Page.

Multiple applications to spy on Carter were submitted by the FBI even though there was “no probable cause to suspect” him, the filing states.

The FBI targeted Page even though it knew “Steele had been paid by the Democratic Party and/or the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign to perform ‘political opposition research’ and dig up dirt on a connection between the Trump campaign and Russia in order to divert attention from the investigation of Clinton’s email practices while she was secretary of state.”

The complaint states Page consequently was subjected to kidnapping and death threats, the blocking of his travel, “irreparable” damage to his reputation and multiple economic losses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

