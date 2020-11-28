https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/clear-clear-paths-winning-president-general-michael-flynn-comes-swinging-trump-first-post-pardon-interview-video/

President Trump announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon he pardoned his former National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (U.S. Army Ret.) Trump wrote,

“It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to

@GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!”

General Flynn tweeted out a Bible quote in hearing the news.

Jeremiah 1:19 🇺🇸 — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) November 25, 2020

General Michael Flynn held his first interview since the pardon with WVW-TV on Saturday.

General Flynn joined Lt. General McInerney and conservative activist Mary Fanning in his first interview.

General Michael Flynn took up most of the interview shedding light on the Trump election strategy in combatting the massive and obvious fraud in the 2020 election.

Flynn repeated during the interview, “We have clear, clear paths to winning for this president… If we don’t correct what is happening right now over the next couple of weeks then I hate to really think what will happen in our country going forward into the latter part of December and into the next month. I do not believe for a second that the country will accept Vice President Biden as the next president. “

The full half-hour video is here.

