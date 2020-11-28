https://thelibertyloft.com/after-issuing-the-flynn-pardon-who-else-should-trump-pardon/

Charlotte, NC — On Wednesday, President Trump pardoned Michael Flynn in what was long expected. Flynn, who had been charged as part of the Mueller investigation. That investigation failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump and was a focal point for Democrats as they pushed to impeach President Trump.

Mainstream media outlets were critical of the move by Trump, for pardoning Flynn after he was proven guilty of lying. Many others have said that Flynn should have never been part of any investigation or charged with any crimes. In either case, the pardon has been issued.

Soon after issuing the pardon, other suggestions for possible pardons started rolling in. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) suggested that Trump should pardon Edward Snowden and Julian Assange. She had previously called for charges against them to be dropped.

The argument for Trump to pardon Snowden and Assange are unique ones. I believe that both could provide a lot of interesting information that could reshape American politics based on information that they have acquired. It’s obvious that many in Congress do not want these two men to speak.

There were a lot of comments over the weekend after Trump retweeted a statement calling for his own pardon. The statement came from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) who suggested Trump should pardon everyone possible as the year comes to a close. It’s especially interesting that Trump could pardon himself given that the left continues to argue Trump should face charges and investigations after he leaves office.

So who else should Trump pardon or commute their sentence? It seems very likely he will issue more in the coming days. There are a few names that come to mind.

Two names that quickly come to mind are George Papadopoulos and Paul Manafort. Papadopoulos is the most likely of the two since his charges were lying to the FBI, similar to that of Flynn. Manafort was convicted of fraud, but the possibility is there.

Another name that has been floated for a potential pre-emptive pardon is Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani is under investigation and a Trump pardon could wipe out that investigation. This one seems most likely if Giuliani were to somehow successfully argue the President’s case of election fraud.

Another name that I expect to come up for potential pardon is Chris Collins. Collins was a former Republican representative from New York that quickly supported Trump’s 2016 campaign. He recently reported to prison to begin his jail sentence for lying to the FBI and securities fraud.

Who are you looking for President Trump to pardon? Comment below and let us know!

