https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/wisconsin-lawsuit-challenges-ballot-drop-boxes-and-ballots-deposited-them?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A lawsuit filed in the Wisconsin Supreme Court seeks to have all ballot drop boxes found illegal and to have all of the votes deposited in them declared illegal.

The suit was filed by Wisconsin voter Dean Mueller and calls for a temporary injunction blocking the Wisconsin Election Commission from certifying the state’s election results until the case’s merits can be heard.

A permanent injunction is sought to prevent certification of the election if the drop boxes and ballots are found to be illegal.

The suit also raises the issue of scrapping the election results and holding a new contest or allowing the state legislature select electors.

“If the drop-box ballots were not segregated so that they could be identified to a legal certainty and removed, then the Petitioner asks the Wisconsin Supreme Court to nullify the results of this whole election in Wisconsin and notify that the legislature that it must choose 10 Electors under the directives of the U.S. Constitution found in Article II,” a portion of the suit signed by attorney Karen Mueller states.

One of the points included in the list of relief sought in the suit states: “Petitioner seeks a declaratory judgement that in the interests of justice and in order to restore fair, secure and transparent elections in the State of Wisconsin, this Supreme Court of Wisconsin nullify the November 3, 2020 presidential election results in the State of Wisconsin and notify the Wisconsin State Legislature that as a body, it must either arrange for another election before the Dec. 14, 2020 or appoint 10 electors under the U.S. Constitution.”

