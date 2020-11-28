https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/young-female-islamic-state-radical-knifes-people-swiss-shopping-mall/

(REMIX NEWS) – At 2 p.m. on Monday, police say a 28-year-old woman stole a knife in a department store in the center of Lugano, Switzerland, and attacked two women in the name of Islamic State.

Without taking the price tag off the knife, she lunged at two women walking nearby. She stabbed one in the neck and started strangling the other one. According to witnesses, she shouted that she belongs to the Islamic State.

The woman in the mall was eventually disarmed by a group of customers who detained her before the police arrived. The subsequent investigation confirmed that the attack was Islamist-motivated.

