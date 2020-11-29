https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/second-amendment-flag-free-2a-november/
A lot of Liberals wish the Second Amendment had never been written. They wish the words would just go away.
They don’t understand how important the Second Amendment is to America. Without the Second Amendment, we’d have lost the First Amendment long ago!
To remind Liberals how important the words of the Second Amendment are to us, here’s something special: a Second Amendment American flag with the words printed on the stripes (ordering through this link and the links below supports Gateway Pundit)!
The best part: It’s free – just pay shipping and handling!
Here’s what others have said about their Second Amendment American flags:
“Love! Love! Love the flags! Got the second amendment flag offer plus ordered the camouflage cap and my husband is thrilled with it! Thanks sooo much for a speedy delivery. Very satisfied!” – Rita C. from Alabama
“Received my flag in good condition yesterday; pleased and shall be showing it off!!” – Nan P. from North Carolina
“Thank you, I have received my merchandise, it arrived in good condition and I am very satisfied with it. I will be ordering more items in the near future. Again thank you for the great customer service.” – Manuel D. from California
Liberals don’t want everyone knowing that the Second Amendment is a bedrock principle of American democracy. In fact, owning a flag like this could be dangerous. You might want to order more than one, so you can have a backup flag in case liberals steal your first one.
Don’t let Liberals win – Fly this flag everywhere!
We’re bringing you this special offer from the good people at I Love My Freedom. All of their products are shipped from their fulfillment center in Olathe, Kansas. Ordering from this company supports American jobs and American production.
Here’s more information from the folks at I Love My Freedom:
There’s no better way to show your support for the Second Amendment than with this flag!
– Metal Grommets, Ready to Hang
– Flag Size: 3 X 5 ft
– Fast shipping from the heartland of America
– 30 Day Satisfaction Guarantee
This is your chance to proudly join millions of Americans who support the Second Amendment! Now is your opportunity to represent the movement!
AMERICA FIRST! We have a shipping center in Kansas and a customer support center in Minnesota where we ONLY hire American citizens to do the job.
As always, there’s easy checkout, low-cost shipping and fast delivery. It also comes with 100% satisfaction guaranteed and free returns. If you don’t like it, send it back!
The sooner you place your order, the better. Because of the flag’s quality and demand, inventory is often scarce. Place your order quickly so you’re not left behind.
