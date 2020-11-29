https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/11/29/are-things-that-desperate-senate-candidate-jon-ossoff-just-went-there-with-bernie-sanders-and-health-care/

Though Democrats attempted to package Joe Biden as a moderate presidential candidate, indications about where their party is headed continue to be revealed.

A candidate for one of the two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia made it clear where he stands. Jon Ossoff told CNN on Sunday that he appreciates avowed Democrat-socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders’ advocacy for ensuring that health care is a human right in America.

Ossoff’s remarks did not contain an iota of cautionary hesitation about Sanders’ health care proposals:

“His advocacy for ensuring that health care is a human right in this country, for putting the interests of working families over corporate interests, is welcome, is necessary, is appreciated, and so is his support.”

Sanders endorsed Ossoff Saturday night on Twitter and mentioned health care for all as one of the things “Jon will fight for.”

That seems important, considering the two Georgia runoff elections will tilt the balance of power in the Senate.

It will be difficult for Georgians and Americans who enjoy the freedom of a non-socialist nation to ignore such comments made by a person who aspires to be the future of the Democratic Party.

How much it will damage his candidacy remains to be seen, but Ossoff has made it clear where he is aligned.

