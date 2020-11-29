https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/11/29/are-things-that-desperate-senate-candidate-jon-ossoff-just-went-there-with-bernie-sanders-and-health-care/

Though Democrats attempted to package Joe Biden as a moderate presidential candidate, indications about where their party is headed continue to be revealed.

A candidate for one of the two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia made it clear where he stands. Jon Ossoff told CNN on Sunday that he appreciates avowed Democrat-socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders’ advocacy for ensuring that health care is a human right in America.

Jon Ossoff just said on CNN that he “appreciates” the endorsement that socialist Bernie Sanders gave him and said he “welcomes his support” — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 29, 2020

Ossoff’s remarks did not contain an iota of cautionary hesitation about Sanders’ health care proposals:

“His advocacy for ensuring that health care is a human right in this country, for putting the interests of working families over corporate interests, is welcome, is necessary, is appreciated, and so is his support.”

Sanders endorsed Ossoff Saturday night on Twitter and mentioned health care for all as one of the things “Jon will fight for.”

I am proud to support Jon @Ossoff, along with @ReverendWarnock, for the U.S. Senate in the Georgia runoff election. Jon will fight for a $15 minimum wage, expanded health care for all and a strong COVID-19 emergency bill to help workers, small businesses and rural hospitals. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 28, 2020

That seems important, considering the two Georgia runoff elections will tilt the balance of power in the Senate.

ATTN: Georgians! Here’s what Ossoff thinks of Bernie’s health care plan ⬇️https://t.co/nIkFMvPrZV — GOP (@GOP) November 29, 2020

It will be difficult for Georgians and Americans who enjoy the freedom of a non-socialist nation to ignore such comments made by a person who aspires to be the future of the Democratic Party.

Welp, this is definitely going to be used against him. https://t.co/C6vwmWC95d — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) November 29, 2020

Well that’s not exactly a demonstration of good political instincts… https://t.co/1Y0Pt88fLY — Aaron Booth (@ActorAaronBooth) November 29, 2020

This is political malpractice . . . https://t.co/YX0dbs4GU8 — RozieK (@kenner3616) November 29, 2020

They make the advertising playbook so easy for Republicans. https://t.co/b1ST2PHl8W — Ronnie Thompson (@ronnieth3) November 29, 2020

How much it will damage his candidacy remains to be seen, but Ossoff has made it clear where he is aligned.

