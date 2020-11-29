https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/29/arithmetically-impossible-pollster-explains-why-the-2020-election-is-deeply-puzzling-in-fact-stat-and-math-filled-thread/

With so much being reported on social media about the election results, it’s hard to keep track of what is and isn’t new, what is and isn’t real, what is and isn’t worth even considering. At the end of the day, it can begin to feel like so much noise.

Kyle Becker has been tireless in his efforts to share irregularities around the election, and this thread he shared from a pollster caught our attention.

This doesn’t just sound like ‘noise’:

READ THIS: “I am a pollster and I find this election to be deeply puzzling.” 1. “President Trump received more votes than any previous incumbent seeking reelection. He got 11 million more votes than in 2016, the third largest rise in support ever for an incumbent.” [Thread 1/13] — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 29, 2020

Deeply puzzling.

Keep going.

2. “Trump’s vote increased so much because, according to exit polls, he performed far better with many key demographic groups. Ninety-five percent of Republicans voted for him.” — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 29, 2020

Many Republicans who refused to vote for him in 2016 did indeed vote for him in 2020.

3. “He earned the highest share of all minority votes for a Republican since 1960. Trump grew his support among black voters by 50 percent over 2016… Joe Biden’s black support fell well below 90 percent, the level below which Democratic presidential candidates usually lose.” — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 29, 2020

Trump grew his support among black voters by 50%.

FIFTY PERCENT.

Biden’s support fell below 90%, ‘the level below which Democratic presidential candidates usually lose’.

Puzzling.

4. “Trump increased his share of the national Hispanic vote to 35 percent. With 60 percent or less of the national Hispanic vote, it is arithmetically impossible for a Democratic presidential candidate to win Florida, Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico.” — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 29, 2020

Arithmetically impossible for a Democrat to win Florida, Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico.

Let that sink in.

5. “Bellwether states swung further in Trump’s direction than in 2016. Florida, Ohio and Iowa each defied America’s media polls with huge wins for Trump. Since 1852, only Richard Nixon has lost the electoral college after winning this trio”… — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 29, 2020

6. “Midwestern states Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin always swing in the same direction as Ohio and Iowa, their regional peers. Ohio likewise swings with Florida. Current tallies show that, outside of a few cities, the Rust Belt swung in Trump’s direction.” — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 29, 2020

Outside of a few cities.

Hrm.

7. “Yet, Biden leads in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin because of an apparent avalanche of black votes in Detroit, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee. Biden’s ‘winning’ margin was derived almost entirely from such voters in these cities”… — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 29, 2020

8. “… as coincidentally his black vote spiked only in exactly the locations necessary to secure victory. e did not receive comparable levels of support among comparable demographic groups in comparable states, which is highly unusual for the presidential victor.” — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 29, 2020

Coincidentally.

9. “We are told that Biden won more votes nationally than any presidential candidate in history. But he won a record low of 17 percent of counties; he only won 524 counties, as opposed to the 873 counties Obama won in 2008. Yet, Biden somehow outdid Obama in total votes.” — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 29, 2020

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

10. “Victorious presidential candidates, especially challengers, usually have down-ballot coattails; Biden did not. The Republicans held the Senate and enjoyed a ‘red wave’ in the House, where they gained a large number of seats while winning all 27 toss-up contests.” — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 29, 2020

We love seeing that, ‘Republicans enjoyed a red wave in the House.’

Indeed.

11. “Trump’s party did not lose a single state legislature and actually made gains at the state level.” — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 29, 2020

Republicans did not lose a SINGLE state legislature in the election.

But Biden won.

Seems … odd. Possible, of course, but odd.

Very odd.

12. “Another anomaly is found in the comparison between the polls and non-polling metrics. The latter include: party registrations trends; candidates’ respective primary votes; candidate enthusiasm; social media followings; broadcast and digital media ratings; online searches”… — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 29, 2020

“Adding to the mystery is a cascade of information about the bizarre manner in which so many ballots were accumulated and counted. The following peculiarities also lack compelling explanations”… SEE 🔻https://t.co/gzqNGFOWkC — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 29, 2020

We’re not saying any of this means anything BUT when you see a thread like this from a pollster?

Makes ya’ think.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

