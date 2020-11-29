https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/29/better-late-than-never-mark-levin-says-time-is-of-the-essence-as-the-fbi-reportedly-asks-for-data-on-voter-fraud/

Matt Braynard, former data chief and strategist for the Trump campaign, says the FBI has contacted him and “has proactively and directly requested from me the VIP [Voter Integrity Project] findings that indicates illegal ballots”

Mark Levin called the news “better late than never” but noted that “time is of the essence”:

Newsmax’s Emerald Robinson, however, said, “Based on the recent track record of the @FBI this update should not fill anyone with hope”:

Matt, himself, cautioned that there’s a chance that nothing happens with his information:

And you can learn more about his findings here:

