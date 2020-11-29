https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/29/better-late-than-never-mark-levin-says-time-is-of-the-essence-as-the-fbi-reportedly-asks-for-data-on-voter-fraud/
Matt Braynard, former data chief and strategist for the Trump campaign, says the FBI has contacted him and “has proactively and directly requested from me the VIP [Voter Integrity Project] findings that indicates illegal ballots”
Update:
– The @FBI has proactively and directly requested from me the VIP findings that indicates illegal ballots.
– By Tuesday, we will have delivered to the agency all of our data, including names, addresses, phone numbers, etc.
— Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 29, 2020
– While there has been legit criticism of the actions of leaders of the agency over the last several years, I can personally attest to the many patriots within the rank-and-file who are fighting on the side of the Constitution and Law and Order.
— Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 29, 2020
Mark Levin called the news “better late than never” but noted that “time is of the essence”:
Better late than never, FBI, but time is of the essencehttps://t.co/enNiUmWDUR
— Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 29, 2020
Newsmax’s Emerald Robinson, however, said, “Based on the recent track record of the @FBI this update should not fill anyone with hope”:
Based on the recent track record of the @FBI this update should not fill anyone with hope. https://t.co/EoIDIPqdVI
— Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) November 29, 2020
Matt, himself, cautioned that there’s a chance that nothing happens with his information:
Note: everything I pass on to local/state/fed law enforcement, litigants, legislatures, journalists, etc, is always a copy.
And despite sharing it with individuals from all of those groups, there’s never guarantee of a productive result.
— Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 29, 2020
And you can learn more about his findings here:
Voter Integrity Project: Findings and Conclusionshttps://t.co/Ntn2grnjd7
Note: Budget and audit coming next week along with white paper, data release.
— Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 25, 2020
***