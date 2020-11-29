https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-announces-all-female-senior-wh-press-team

Democratic nominee Joe Biden will have an all-female senior White House press team should he become president in January.

Kate Bedingfield was tapped to become White House communications director, and Jen Psaki will serve as press secretary, the Associated Press reported Sunday. Both are veterans of the Obama administration.

Another Obama alum that will be joining the team is Neera Tanden, who will be director of the Office of Management and Budget. She is the president and CEO of the liberal think tank Center for American Progress, and was once senior adviser to former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius.

Filling the role of deputy press secretary will be Karine Jean Pierre, who is Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) chief of staff, as well as a senior adviser and national spokeswoman for MoveOn.org. Pili Tobar is slated to become White House deputy communications director after having been the Biden campaign’s communications director for coalitions.

Symone Sanders will be senior adviser to vice presidential nominee Harris.

“Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important duties of a President, and this team will be entrusted with the tremendous responsibility of connecting the American people to the White House,” Biden said in a statement.

“These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better,” he added.

“I’m unspeakably proud to have the opportunity to serve as White House Communications Director for [Biden],” Bedingfield wrote on Twitter. “Working for him as VP and on this campaign gave me insight into what kind of capable, compassionate, clear-eyed president he will be and it will be a profound honor to be one small part of his work. It will also be an honor to work alongside the incredible women who are taking on these roles together. [Symone Sanders] and I were battle buddies on this campaign and there’s no one I’m prouder to have been in the fight with.”

“[Psaki] and I go back to our days fighting for a Dem House in 2006 (and we were in each other’s weddings, to boot!). The fantastic [Karine Jean Pierre] and I are vets of multiple campaigns together and of course I had the honor of working on this campaign with [Elizabeth Alexander], [Ashley Etienne], and [Pili Tobar] – creative, dedicated, hardworking women who are going to push our communications work in new and innovative ways. Excited and thrilled to get to work.”

“This is a team of some of the most talented, battle-tested communicators out there,” Psaki tweeted in part “–who are also all women, most diverse team in history and also 6 Moms of young kids[.]”

“Ready to serve accurately describes how I feel,” tweeted Symone Sanders. “Thank you Madam Vice President-elect [Harris] for entrusting me with this charge. It has been the honor of my life to work for [Biden] & I am elated to have the opportunity to continue to that work in the PEOPLE’S HOUSE.”

“Also AN ALL LADY SQUAD?! […] We each take our service seriously and are elated to get to work for the people and build back better! [Let’s] go ladies!” she added.

