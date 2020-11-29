https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-fractures-foot-while-playing-with-dog-to-wear-a-boot_3597902.html

WILMINGTON, Del.—Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden fractured his right foot while playing with one of his dogs, an injury discovered in a scan on Nov. 29 and that will likely require him to wear a boot for several weeks, his doctor said.

Biden suffered the injury on Nov. 28 and visited an orthopedist in Newark, Delaware, on Sunday afternoon, his office said. The campaign initially said the ankle was twisted.

“Initial X-rays did not show any obvious fracture,” but medical staff ordered a more detailed CT scan, his doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said in a statement. The subsequent scan found tiny fractures of two small bones in the middle of his right foot, O’Connor said.

“It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks,” O’Conner said.

A car carrying Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leaves for Delaware Orthopedic Specialists Clinic in Newark, Del., on Nov. 29, 2020. (Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

At 78, Biden will be the oldest president if he’s inaugurated in January; he often dismissed questions about his age during the campaign.

Reporters covering Biden were not afforded the opportunity to see Biden enter the doctor’s office Sunday, despite multiple requests. Leaving the doctor’s office to head to an imaging center for his CT scan, Biden was visibly limping, though he walked without a crutch or other aid.

Biden sustained the injury playing with Major, one of the Bidens’ two dogs. They adopted Major in 2018, and acquired their first dog, Champ, after the 2008 election. If they are elected, the Bidens have said they’ll be bringing their dogs to the White House and also plan to get a cat.

Last December he released a doctor’s report that disclosed he takes a statin to keep his cholesterol at healthy levels.

President Donald Trump sent out a tweet regarding Biden’s injury. “Get well soon!” he wrote.

By Alexandra Jaffe

