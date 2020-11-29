https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-hurt-after-falling-while-playing-with-his-dog-sent-to-specialist-for-evaluation

Joe Biden reportedly hurt himself over the weekend while playing with one of his dogs and was sent to a medical specialist for evaluation.

“On Saturday Nov. 28, President-elect Biden slipped while playing with his dog Major, and twisted his ankle,” Biden’s office said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, he will be examined this afternoon by an orthopedist.”

Biden “visited an orthopedist at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Newark, Delaware, for an examination Sunday afternoon,” the Hartford Courant reported. “Reporters covering the president-elect were not afforded the opportunity to see Biden enter the doctor’s office, despite multiple requests.”

update from @JonathanTamari: “Your pooler and others asked repeatedly to get off the van to be in position to see the president elect depart but were denied without explanation other than ‘we’re not getting off the bus'” — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) November 29, 2020

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

