Joe Biden was taken to an orthopedist in Delaware Sunday after twisting his ankle while playing with his dog Major, according to his campaign.

Biden on Saturday “slipped while playing with his dog Major, and twisted his ankle. Out of an abundance of caution, he will be examined this afternoon by an orthopedist.”

Biden was playing with one of the Bidens’ two dogs. They adopted Major in 2018, and acquired their first dog, Champ, after the 2008 election. The Bidens have said they’ll be bringing their dogs to the White House and also plan to get a cat.

