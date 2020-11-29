https://www.oann.com/biden-to-receive-first-presidential-intelligence-briefing-on-monday/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-to-receive-first-presidential-intelligence-briefing-on-monday



FIILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers a pre-Thanksgiving speech at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts FIILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers a pre-Thanksgiving speech at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

November 30, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President-elect Joe Biden will receive on Monday his first presidential daily briefing, a report with information from the intelligence agencies of the United States, Biden’s office said.

In a short statement released on Sunday regarding Biden’s plans for the following day, his office said that following the briefing, Biden would meet with advisers.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

