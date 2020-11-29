https://www.dailywire.com/news/bidens-injury-from-falling-while-playing-with-dog-more-serious-than-initially-thought

Joe Biden’s injuries stemming from a fall over the weekend appear to be more serious than initially thought as new imaging tests have revealed that he fractured his foot.

“President-elect Joe Biden sustained a sprain of his right foot,” Biden’s doctor, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, initially said in a statement on Sunday evening. “Initial X-rays are reassuring that there is no obvious fracture and he will be getting an additional CT for more detailed imaging.”

However followup tests revealed that Biden, 78, sustained fractures in his foot from the fall he sustained while playing with one of his dogs.

“Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden‘s lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot,” O’Connor later said. “It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks.”

O’Connor added, “Initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging.”

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.