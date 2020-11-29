https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-georgia-update-judge-issues-restraining-order-10-days-preventing-defendants-destroying-erasing-dominion-voting-machines/

Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr. issued an order on Sunday morning to freeze ALL Dominion voting machines in the state of Georgia.

Via Attorney Linn Wood: “Defendants are ordered to maintain the statue quo & are temporarily enjoined from wiping or resetting any voting machines in the State of Georgia until further order of the Court.”

Then later this afternoon Judge Timothy Batten reversed claim later today based on the defendants’ claim that Georgia counties controlled the Dominion voting machines.

What??? Judge reversed order based on Defendants’ claim that GA Counties control voting machines. Machines are owned by State & @GaSecofState administers state laws on elections. Why are GA officials determined to wipe these machines clean be resetting them? https://t.co/Oq0edTGfsl — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 29, 2020

At 10:10 PM on Sunday night Judge Timothy Batten again issued a temporary restraining order for 10 days against the destruction of evidence.

