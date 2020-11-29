https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/11/29/breaking-joe-biden-injured-playing-with-his-dog-n1180047

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been injured playing with his dog. According to a report from Fox News, Biden slipped “while playing with his dog Major, and twisted his ankle.” He is to be examined by an orthopedist “out of an abundance of caution,” the report says.

This is not the first time Joe Biden has had problems playing with his canines. In 2015, Joe Biden appeared at press conference with “a dark, penny-sized contusion just below his lower lip” that he reportedly received from playing with his German Shephard named Champ.

I don’t want to know how that allegedly happened.

This report comes on the heels of a report by The Daily Beast that a pet psychic named Beth Lee-Crowther “says Joe Biden’s dogs, Major and Champ, told her they are excited to live in the White House. They also say their master will be ‘a great president.’”

Joe Biden has now been injured playing with both of his dogs and I have to wonder if maybe, just maybe, that pet psychic is full of it, and maybe his dogs are trying to tell him something?



