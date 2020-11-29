https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-update-judge-timothy-batten-issues-order-freeze-dominion-machines-georgia/

BREAKING UPDATE—
Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr. issued an order on Sunday to freeze ALL Dominion voting machines in the state of Georgia.

Via Attorney Linn Wood: “Defendants are ordered to maintain the statue quo & are temporarily enjoined from wiping or resetting any voting machines in the State of Georgia until further order of the Court.”

General Michael Flynn weighed in.

