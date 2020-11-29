https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-update-judge-timothy-batten-issues-order-freeze-dominion-machines-georgia/
BREAKING UPDATE—
Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr. issued an order on Sunday to freeze ALL Dominion voting machines in the state of Georgia.
Via Attorney Linn Wood: “Defendants are ordered to maintain the statue quo & are temporarily enjoined from wiping or resetting any voting machines in the State of Georgia until further order of the Court.”
Emergency Order just entered by Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr.:
“Defendants are ordered to maintain the statue quo & are temporarily enjoined from wiping or resetting any voting machines in the State of Georgia until further order of the Court.”
Stop the steal NOW @BrianKempGA.
— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 29, 2020
General Michael Flynn weighed in.
#TeamKraken wins a major injunction. Judge Batten issues an order to freeze all dominion machines in GA.
The devil may have gone down to GA, but it is light that shines bright today.@SidneyPowell1 @abigailcfrye @LLinWood @marklevinshow @realDonaldTrump @tracybeanz https://t.co/HzHUdsfefk
— General Flynn (@GenFlynn) November 29, 2020
