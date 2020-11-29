https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/favre-sports-kneeling-anthem/2020/11/29/id/999139

Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Brett Favre says fans don’t want “political messaging mixed with their sports,” and that a drop in television viewers reflects that.

In an interview last week on Sinclair Broadcasting’s “America This Week,” the former Green Bay Packers field general said he doesn’t judge anyone who does or doesn’t kneel during the national anthem at football games.

“I’m glad I don’t have to deal with that,” he said of the controversy over the social justice gesture.

“I’m not saying who’s right or wrong,” he said, adding, “There’s a lot of things that need to be fixed in this world. We can all work together.”

But he defended his remarks in a video question to President Donald Trump during a virtual town hall held by “America This Week,” remarking there was a reason behind a drop in NFL viewership on TV.

”Fans clearly don’t want political messaging mixed with their sports, so how do leagues deal” with racism, Favre asked Trump — a remark that angered some watchers, host Eric Bolling noted.

“I don’t pay attention,” Favre replied to Bolling.

“Most people thought it was a good question,” he said. “All the haters can’t wait to get on their phones.”

Favre also said “all of us … the older generation” are worried about the direction the country is headed.

“It’s frightening what it’s going to be like in 20-30 years from now but I can’t imagine it being pleasant,” he said.

Favre spoke openly about his opioid addiction during his early years with the Packers following a shoulder separation he suffered in his first year with the team.

“I remember vividly getting hurt,” he said, adding he’d just turned 22. “I started eating pain pills.”

“With every injury I had after that, I made it seem like it was worse off than it really was,” he said, adding “That’s really how it started. This went on for three, four years.”

“Like most people who it happens to young, before you know it, it’s got a hold of you. And, of course, I thought I had it controlled,” he said.

“At my peak, I was taking 16 in one night…all 16 at one time… If I did that today, right now, it would probably kill me,” he said, lamenting that from 1992 to 1996, things were “a blur.”

“I was deceiving myself, I guess because I was playing well. I won three MVPs, how could I have a problem?” he recalled. But along with a drinking problem, he said he suffered two seizures and realized he had to stop.

“I knew something bad was gonna happen… I realized I was at the end of my rope,” he said. “Ultimately I flushed them down the toilet” and “I quit drinking a year later.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

