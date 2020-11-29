https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/candace-owens-schools-fact-checker-gets-admit-fact-check-wrong/

Candace Owens challenged PolitiFact, a left-leaning site that fact-checks in partnership with Facebook, over a video she had posted that was labeled as “false,” and she won.

On Nov. 12, the conservative political commentator and author posted a video regarding Joe Biden and the controversy of calling him the next president.

“Anybody who understands politics, who passed a basic level of civics knows that right now, in this moment, Joe Biden is literally and legally, not the president-elect,” Owens said in the beginning of the video. (Available on Owens’ Facebook page here.)

“This information cannot be fact-checked because it is the truth, so they cannot take that off. They cannot censor that. It is a fact.”

PolitiFact seemed to disagree and gave the video a “false” rating, which led to Owens fighting back.

She submitted an appeal on Nov. 20 and on Nov. 26, Politifact retracted its “false” label and offered a correction.

“Correction: PolitiFact originally labeled this video false in our capacity as a third-party fact-checker for Facebook,” Politico posted on Facebook.

“On Nov. 20, an appeal to that decision was made on behalf of Ms. Owens. PolitiFact approved the appeal on Nov. 20, determined that a correction was appropriate, and removed the false rating.”

Owens took to Twitter to spread the news:

Weeks ago, @Facebook censored a post of mine which truthfully stated that @JoeBiden is NOT the President-elect.

So I got lawyers involved.

Conclusion? @PolitiFact uncensored the post & admitted that they LIED by rating my post false.

The fact-checkers are lying for Democrats. pic.twitter.com/l2rrLxzku7 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 28, 2020

“Weeks ago, @Facebook censored a post of mine which truthfully stated that @JoeBiden is NOT the President-elect,” she wrote.

“So I got lawyers involved. Conclusion? @PolitiFact uncensored the post & admitted that they LIED by rating my post false. The fact-checkers are lying for Democrats.”

Owens, who married George Farmer, the son of a conservative member of the British House of Lords, in a ceremony last year at the Trump Winery near Charlottesville, Virginia, wrote that her activities are limited because she is expecting a child, but she’s still battling.

At 8 Months pregnant, I unfortunately cannot fight on the ground alongside patriots like I am used to, but I am taking every measure to fight these communists in the court room. It is my goal to expose these lying “fact-checkers” one by one. @JoeBiden is NOT the President-elect. pic.twitter.com/hW4NLpK4tc — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 28, 2020

“At 8 Months pregnant, I unfortunately cannot fight on the ground alongside patriots like I am used to, but I am taking every measure to fight these communists in the court room,” Owens added in another tweet.

“It is my goal to expose these lying ‘fact-checkers’ one by one. @JoeBiden is NOT the President-elect.”

In addition to rating Owens’ post false, Politico had also published an article claiming Biden is the president-elect, Owens wrote.

Incredibly— they didn’t just rate my post false, they authored an entire article along w/ it, explaining why Joe-Biden IS the President-elect.

Once I lawyered up, they retracted the article & issued a correction. This is why I am suing fact-checkers: https://t.co/SilI9JMwi2 https://t.co/JADW7Gvp0W — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 28, 2020

Owens made it clear she’s determined to take on the titans of social media. She noted that her lawyer is Todd McMurtry, the attorney who also represented Nicholas Sandmann, the Catholic high school student who was portrayed as a racist by national media outlets after a confrontation with a Native American in January 2019 after the March for Life in Washington.

Todd McMurtry is my lawyer.

I confided to him last year that I was deadly serious about going after both Facebook & Twitter, and if we have to swim through an alligator moat of fact-checkers first—so be it.

STOP lying about this election.

STOP lying about Covid.

STOP censorship. https://t.co/Trcx7XfVk9 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 28, 2020

“Todd McMurtry is my lawyer,” she wrote.”I confided to him last year that I was deadly serious about going after both Facebook & Twitter, and if we have to swim through an alligator moat of fact-checkers first–so be it. STOP lying about this election. STOP lying about Covid. STOP censorship.”

It was this kind of treatment that has inspired Owens to go up against the fact-checkers. Earlier this month, she announced that she and her lawyers were going to sue Facebook fact-checkers.

“I’m pleased to announce… I am suing Facebook fact-checkers and it is going to be a bomb of a lawsuit,” she announced in a Facebook video.

Owens launched a special website, Candace vs. Zuck, to raise funds for the legal battle.

“Our freedoms are being stripped away,” the home page states.

“The overlords of Big Tech are determining what Americans can and cannot say, share, like, and post. Support our legal efforts today as we fight back against Facebook’s fact-checkers, confronting those who are suppressing free speech, thought, and expression across our great country.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

