https://redstate.com/tladuke/2020/11/29/cdc-admits-their-numbers-on-covid-are-off-by-a-huge-amount-n286525
About The Author
Related Posts
Voters In Major Cities Approved Police Oversight Measures
November 22, 2020
Turns Out There’s an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Minneapolis and It’s Blocking Emergency Calls to Victims
September 18, 2020
Staggering: Teacher Scolds and Boots Kid for Admiring ‘Hateful’ Trump, Then Tells Mom He Doesn’t Even Do Politics
October 6, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy