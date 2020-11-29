http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rXgEoq4WX9k/

Time’s Up, the anti-sexual harassment organization created by Hollywood celebrities in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, has spent big bucks on executive salaries but has skimped on helping actual victims, according to a new report.

The group raised an impressive $3,670,219 during its founding year of 2018, but spent $1,407,032 on salaries and just $312,001 on the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund for victims of sexual harassment, the New York Post reported, citing tax filings.

In addition, the group reportedly spent tens of thousands of dollars on advertising, and $940,328 on “legal” costs, with the bulk of that figure going to Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, the multinational law firm.

Time’s Up boasts a slew of Hollywood celebrities and former Obama associates in leadership roles. The group’s governing board includes former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, mega TV producer Shonda Rhimes, CNN personality Ana Navarro, as well as actresses Eva Longoria and Ashley Judd.

Tina Tchen, who served as an assistant to former President Obama and chief of staff for Michelle Obama, is currently Time’s Up president and chief executive officer. She is also co-founder of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

The Time’s Up Foundation’s “global leadership board” includes a bevy of celebrities including Jessica Chastain, Brie Larson, Amy Schumer, Reese Witherspoon, Alyssa Milano, Julianne Moore, Mira Sorvino, and Padma Lakshmi. Oprah Winfrey serves as a “visionary ambassador” for the group.

The Post reported that Time’s Up spent $58,395 on travel and $112,435 on Rally, a public relations firm, during 2018. Charity watchdog groups recommend that non-profits spend 75 percent of their revenue on their mission and 25 percent on administration. Time’s Up spent 38 percent on salaries alone, according to the Post.

Last year, Time’s Up experienced a leadership shake-up after sexual harassment allegations were made against the son of then-president Lisa Borders. Tina Tchen succeeded Borders as the head of the group.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

