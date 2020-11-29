https://thelibertyloft.com/chinese-scientists-claim-that-covid-19-did-not-originate-in-china/

Share this article:

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Charlotte, NC — In a newly released report, Chinese scientists claim that the COVID-19 virus which has infected millions worldwide originated in India or Bangladesh. The virus was originally discovered in Wuhan, China in late 2019. Since that time, China has continued to place the blame elsewhere.

In addition to saying that the virus probably originated in India or Bangladesh, there were multiple other countries listed as potential sources of the virus. Those named included Australia, Russia, Italy, the United States, and many others.

The report states that a heatwave in the summer of 2019 caused more animal and human interaction. It claims that water shortages would have furthered the interactions and made the infection possibility at a higher level. It states that the proximity of India and Bangladesh to China makes them the most logical sources.

The report is nothing short of CCP propaganda. China continues to fail to accept responsibility for their actions in the spread of the Chinese coronavirus across the world. They have suggested it came to China through imports or from other countries, never once accepting the fact they hid it from the world for weeks before sharing critical information.

We are all aware of how China worked in coordination with the World Health Organization to withhold information about COVID-19 from the rest of the world. Now, the WHO is assisting China with its attempt to pass the blame to someone else. The South China Morning Post reports that they are working through every possible scenario to find the origin of the coronavirus.

The WHO is specifically looking at Italy, suggesting that the virus may have been circulating there for months before it was discovered in China. Positive antibody levels were found in blood samples dating as far back as September of last year.

The arguments are that coronavirus cases were discovered much earlier than previously thought. Cases in countries, like Italy, have been found as far back as December 2019.

That does not specifically remove the blame from China. Take a moment and suppose that China was simply the first to discover the virus and that it did originate elsewhere. China is still to blame for its lack of transparency with the rest of the world.

China and the WHO knew about the virus and failed to share that information. China is going to work hard to remove any potential blame for the virus as far as origination, but they cannot remove the blame for the failure to share information with the world.

According to the CDC data, the United States has confirmed over 13 million cases of COVID-19 since testing began. Each state has experienced cases of the virus and many states are in the middle of increased cases in the past several weeks.

The recent spikes have renewed calls for a potential national shutdown to help control the spread of the virus. It has prompted other prominent figures to warn that the holiday season may be a dark one due to the virus spread if it is not under control soon.

Stay tuned to The Liberty Loft , as we will continue to bring you all the latest information. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.

Share this article:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

