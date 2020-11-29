https://nypost.com/2020/11/28/every-broncos-quarterback-ruled-out-for-game-due-to-covid-19/

The Broncos will not have an experienced quarterback cleared to play against the Saints on Sunday.

The team’s three active signal callers all have been ruled ineligible for their home game Sunday, according to multiple reports. Drew Lock, backup Brett Rypien and practice squad member Blake Bortles were pulled off the practice field Saturday and sent home over concerns about their contact (minus masks) with quarterback Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

ESPN reported the Broncos will not forfeit the game.

Receiver Kendall Hinton, a three-year starter at for Wake Forest, is expected to play a lot under center on Sunday, according to ESPN. Running back Royce Freeman is the team’s emergency QB according to KUSA-TV in Denver and could also see time at the position.

Denver isn’t the only NFL team facing major coronavirus troubles.

The 49ers may need to find a temporary new home after Santa Clara County on Saturday banned all contact sports from holding games and practices, beginning Monday and running through Dec. 21. County officials issued the directives in response to rising cases of the coronavirus in the area. The 49ers’ games scheduled for Dec. 7 against the Bills and Dec. 13 against Washington at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The team also practices at that site.

“We are aware of the Santa Clara County Public Health Department’s emergency directive,” the 49ers said in a statement. “We are working with the NFL and our partners on operational plans and will share details as they are confirmed.”

Stanford athletics, including the Cardinal football team, would also be affected.

The news comes after the NFL had to move the game between the Steelers and Ravens twice, from Thanksgiving night to Sunday and then to Tuesday after a COVID-19 outbreak among the Ravens. On Saturday, the Steelers placed running back James Conner on the reserve/COVID-19 list, while the Ravens added six more players to the list.

The Colts will also be without running back Jonathan Taylor on Sunday against the Titans in a key AFC South match. Taylor was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a close contact.

