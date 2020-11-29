https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fc46030fcf548787cff6805
Australian PM Scott Morrison has demanded an official apology from China, after its foreign ministry spokesman urged a probe into recent war crimes allegations with an illustration of a soldier holdin…
On Sunday night, Vanity Fair revealed that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who was trained as a medical doctor and ophthalmologist,…
Dr. Anthony Fauci said “close the bars and keep the schools open” during a Sunday interview on ABC’s “This Week With George Stephanopoulos.”…
CNN openly credited a “Native Votes” effort from Democrat organizers that bribed voters with gift cards, electronics, and even resort stays with Joe Biden’s alleged win. As Gateway Pundit reported ear…
President Donald Trump urged Joe Biden to ‘Get well soon’ after the former Vice President injured his foot Sunday….