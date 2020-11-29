https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/robert-spencer/2020/11/29/daily-beast-features-psychic-who-says-bidens-dogs-told-her-he-would-be-a-great-president-n1179975
About The Author
Related Posts
Senate Will Introduce New 'Targeted' Pandemic Relief Bill
September 2, 2020
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Aim to Assassinate Trump, Khamenei Ally Warns
September 21, 2020
Insanity Wrap #69: 'Antifa Is Just an Idea' Myth, Obliterated
October 13, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy