On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) indicated he did not see how President Donald Trump could be trusted with the country’s secrets once leaving office.

Cleaver told host Al Sharpton that he saw Trump as trying to use what he knows for his own financial gain.

“Well, you know, I think Donald Trump can’t be trusted with the secrets of second graders,” Cleaver said. “I think he will reveal anything that comes out, particularly if he thinks it is at his advantage. And now, because of his $300 to $400 million debt, we don’t know where that president might allow this information to drop. It is going to be quite interesting. We’re going to have to go into a SCIF, members of the Homeland Security Committee, to find out more about what happened in Iran this past week.”

“But to be sure, I don’t think that President Biden is required to provide him with any access to the intelligence information,” he continued. “And what we find out in the SCIF may confirm what I believe. I wouldn’t trust him with telling him that somebody, you know, stole a pop out of a vending machine if it saved their lives. I just don’t think this man cares about anything except himself. And that’s what’s so sad because, you know, he’s been given the highest authority, the highest level of belief from people in the political process to him, and he has done nothing except demonstrated to the whole world that he doesn’t deserve it.”

