Georgia Democratic Senate candidate John Ossoff thinks that Republican control of the Senate would lead to “paralysis” and would not be good for the country during this “crisis.”

“We all know what’s going to happen if McConnell holds the Senate — he will try to do to (Joe) Biden and (Kamala) Harris just like he tried to do to President (Barack) Obama. It will be paralysis, partisan trench warfare, obstructionism as far as the eye can see at a moment of crisis, when we need strong action.”

Ossoff sort of left a president off that list. He’s the one that Democrats used “obstructionism as far as the eye can see” to stymie over the last four years. But who’s counting, right?

Ossoff apparently doesn’t like anyone to oppose Democrats. Why can’t Republicans just sit down, shut up, and do as they’re told?

Ossoff emphasized the need for a functioning government at a time when Americans in Georgia and across the country are struggling to feed themselves, keep their businesses open and are facing potential evictions and foreclosures. The fate of the Senate majority lies in the Georgia, where two January runoff elections will determine which political party controls the United States Senate. Republicans currently control the chamber with McConell at the helm, but if Democrats win both seats, there would be a 50-50 tie in the Senate, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris could serve as a tiebreaker.

If the voters on November 3rd wanted a government representing one party, they could have easily voted for it. Few voters didn’t realize the stakes involved, especially in races for the Senate where pundits and pollsters were predicting Democratic gains of up to 7 seats. Instead, they gained one seat so far.

The House proved to be a disaster for Democrats with 11 incumbents losing. Three Republicans lost their seats, meaning a net gain for the party out of power on the losing side of a presidential race picked up 8 seats — a nearly unprecedented occurrence.

The American people may not have spoken clearly, but they spoke loudly enough: give us a divided government. And if that leads to gridlock, there are worse things than that; namely, a one-party dictatorship.

That’s what Ossoff is really suggesting. Biden should be absolutely free to pass whatever cockamamie idea the Democrats want to push and Republicans can go hang.

I prefer a divided government. Neither party can cause much mischief if there’s a restraining hand to prevent the worst of what government can do. That’s a lesson that Mr. Ossoff should learn if he’s going to be in Washington.

