https://www.infowars.com/posts/detroit-mayor-wear-the-masks-or-well-shut-down-the-economy/
About The Author
Related Posts
Dow, S&P 500 Head for Best November Since 1928
November 28, 2020
Sidney Powell Releases ‘The Kracken’ in 104-Page Lawsuit
November 26, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy