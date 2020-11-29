https://thehill.com/homenews/house/527662-democrats-were-united-on-top-issues-this-congress-but-will-it-hold

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiClub for Growth to launch ad blitz in Georgia to juice GOP turnout Governors take heat for violating their own coronavirus restrictions Spending deal clears obstacle in shutdown fight MORE (D-Calif.) and House Democrats will enter the next Congress with a slighter majority — and less cushion to absorb defections — as they eye an ambitious legislative agenda featuring a host of hot-button issues, from climate change to immigration.

Republicans have already flipped 11 seats this cycle, netting eight with several more expected, according to a tally by The New York Times. That leaves Democrats facing the prospect of controlling just 222 seats in the lower chamber next year — the smallest House majority in decades — and GOP leaders are practically salivating at the chance to block the Democrats’ legislative wish-list just as President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenPennsylvania Supreme Court strikes down GOP bid to stop election certification Biden looks to career officials to restore trust, morale in government agencies Biden transition adds new members to coronavirus task force MORE steps into the White House.

“In this next Congress we might not be able to schedule the floor, but we are going to run the floor,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarty (R-Calif.) said last week.

Yet an examination of the votes surrounding the Democrats’ top policy priorities in the current Congress reveals that Republicans have their work cut out if they hope to sink that agenda in the next. Indeed, of the nine highest-profile bills passed by Democrats – but not taken up by the Senate – over the past two years, seven of them won unanimous Democratic support, despite the differences in the caucus between the liberal and moderate wings, while the other two saw just two defectors apiece.

Democrats, to be sure, will face a different political environment in the 117th Congress, one presenting new challenges for party leaders. Liberals, following Biden’s win, will be clamoring to shift legislation to the left, while vulnerable moderates may face more pressure to oppose some of the more controversial bills heading into a tough midterm cycle in 2022.

Still, the proposals Democrats tackled this year have broad public support, and party leaders are already vowing to return to those bills next year. If they can rally the same support they enjoyed this Congress, passage is assured, despite their diminished numbers.

“Much of what bills we passed I think we’ll look at them again,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerDemocrats face increasing pressure to back smaller COVID-19 stimulus Hoyer on Trump election challenges: ‘I think this borders on treason’ Capitol’s COVID-19 spike could be bad Thanksgiving preview MORE (D-Md.) told reporters heading into the elections. “Because … it’s not as if they were defeated in the Senate, they were just ignored in the Senate.”

Here’s a closer look at the Democrats’ top nine proposals from the 116th Congress, with an eye on their prospects in the 117th.

HR-1: Draining the Swamp

Democrats had seized the House in 2018 largely on a promise to clean up Washington, and the first bill out the door aimed to do just that. Sponsored by Rep. John Sarbanes John Peter Spyros SarbanesBottom line Congress must finish work on popular conservation bill before time runs out Congress must enact a plan to keep government workers safe MORE (D-Md.), the package featured dozens of proposals designed to limit the influence of money in politics; knock down barriers to voting; and adopt tougher ethics rules for Washington policymakers.

Pelosi has said similar legislation will be the first to see action in the House next year, and she should have little trouble approving it.

The lower chamber passed the proposal in March of 2019 by a vote of 234 to 193. No Democrat voted against it, including Rep. Jeff Van Drew Jeff Van DrewThe Hill’s Campaign Newsletter: Election Day – Part 4 Van Drew fends off challenge from Kennedy after party switch Chamber-endorsed Dems struggle on election night MORE (N.J.), who has since jumped parties to join the Republicans.

HR-2: Infrastructure surge

Democrats had also run their 2018 campaign on vows to move an enormous infrastructure bill providing trillions of dollars for roads, airports and a shift from fossil fuels to green energy. Initially, they thought President Trump Donald John TrumpPennsylvania Supreme Court strikes down GOP bid to stop election certification Biden looks to career officials to restore trust, morale in government agencies Sunday shows preview: US health officials brace for post-holiday COVID-19 surge MORE was an ally in the effort, but months of negotiations ultimately broke down, forcing Democrats to move a partisan bill through the House as a symbol of what they might enact under a President Joe Biden, who is promising quick action on such a package next year.

Again, Pelosi should find little resistance. When the bill, sponsored by Rep. Peter DeFazio Peter Anthony DeFazioOn the Trail: Five House results illustrate a politically divided America OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Down ballot races carry environmental implications | US officially exits Paris climate accord Democrats, GOP fighting over largest House battlefield in a decade MORE (D-Ore.), hit the floor over the summer, it passed 233 to 188.

There were two defections from Democratic moderates, Reps. Collin Peterson Collin Clark PetersonA louder voice for women everywhere Former Minnesota Democratic leader quits party GOP sees path to House majority in 2022 MORE (Minn.) and Ben McAdams (Utah), both of whom lost their races this month and won’t be returning in the next Congress. Three Republicans crossed the aisle to support the legislation: Reps. Chris Smith Christopher (Chris) Henry SmithWoman tased, arrested for trespassing for not wearing mask at Ohio football game China sanctioning Rubio, Cruz in retaliatory move over Hong Kong China sanctions Cruz, Rubio, others over Xinjiang legislation MORE (N.J.), Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickDivided citizenry and government — a call to action for common ground OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Down ballot races carry environmental implications | US officially exits Paris climate accord Fitzpatrick wins reelection in Pennsylvania MORE (Pa.) and Van Drew, all of whom will be back in Washington next year.

HR-3: Drug Costs

The third and final central promise from Democrats to voters in 2018 was legislation to lower prescription drug costs by allowing Medicare to use its bulk-buying powers to negotiate prices with pharmaceutical companies — a process Republicans explicitly barred in the 2003 law creating Medicare’s drug program.

That promise was back on the table this campaign season, and Democratic leaders are vowing to move quickly to send it to the Senate next year. Their smaller majority appears to be no impediment to that goal.

The bill, sponsored by the late Rep. Elijah Cummings Elijah Eugene Cummings‘Kamala’ and ‘Kobe’ surge in popularity among baby names Women of color flex political might Black GOP candidate accuses Behar of wearing black face in heated interview MORE (D-Md.), passed the House last December by a vote of 230 to 192. No Democrats opposed the legislation, and two Republicans backed the measure: Reps. Fitzpatrick and Jaime Herrera Beutler Jaime Lynn Herrera BeutlerHouse Hispanic Republicans welcome four new members GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler wins reelection Mild weather could boost voter turnout on Election Day MORE (Wash.), both of whom will be back on Capitol Hill next year. Van Drew, then a Democrat, also supported the bill.

HR-4: Voting Rights

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats howled in 2013 when the Supreme Court gutted the 1965 Voting Rights Act, eliminating a provision that had required states with proven records of voter discrimination to win federal approval before altering their election procedures. Sponsored by Rep. Terri Sewell Terrycina (Terri) Andrea SewellLobbying world Democrats to determine leaders after disappointing election Century of the Woman: The State of Women and Voting Rights MORE (D-Ala.), HR-4 aimed to reinstate those pre-clearance protections by updating the formula that had determined which states were subject to the extra scrutiny.

Championed by the Rep. John Lewis John LewisDemocrats lead in diversity in new Congress despite GOP gains Biden must look to executive action to fulfill vow to Black Americans The purposeful is political: Gen Z bowls over their doubters MORE (D-Ga.), a civil rights icon who died in July, the bill sailed through the House last December by a vote of 228 to 187, with no Democrat opposing it, including Van Drew. Fitzpatrick was the lone Republican to support the measure.

HR-5: Gay Rights

Democrats were emboldened by the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision solidifying the right of gay couples to marry. But in their eyes it didn’t go far enough, and HR-5 was their remedy: a sweeping proposal to bar discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity across vast sectors of U.S. culture, including the workplace, educational institutions and the banking industry.

Sponsored by Rep. David Cicilline David Nicola CicillineHouse Democrats pick Aguilar as No. 6 leader in next Congress Nominated for another Speaker term, Pelosi says it’s her last Katherine Clark secures No. 4 leadership spot for House Democrats MORE (R.I.), a gay lawmaker who heads the Democrats’ messaging arm, the bill passed easily in May of 2019. The vote was 239 to 173, with every voting Democrat supporting the measure, including Van Drew. They were joined by eight Republicans, five of whom are returning next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

HR-6: The Dreamers

Among their final, lame-duck votes after losing the House majority in the 2010 elections, Democrats passed the Dream Act, which would have provided certain legal protections for qualified undocumented immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

The measure was controversial at the time: 38 Democrats voted against it. A decade later, the legislation has evolved to cover more people — and the controversy among Democrats has all but vanished.

Sponsored by Rep. Lucille Royal-Allard (D-Calif.) the bill hit the floor in June of 2019, and flew through the chamber on a vote of 237 to 187, with all Democrats supporting it, including Van Drew. Seven Republicans crossed the aisle in favor of the measure; six of them will be on Capitol Hill again next year.

HR-7: Paycheck Fairness

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of their economic agenda, Democrats have sought to bridge the stubborn chasm in wages between men and women with legislation promoted under the slogan “equal pay for equal work.”

Central to the effort is a proposal sponsored by Rep. Rosa DeLauro Rosa Luisa DeLauroDangerously fast slaughter speeds are putting animals, people at greater risk during COVID-19 crisis OVERNIGHT ENERGY: House Democrats push Biden to pick Haaland as next Interior secretary | Trump administration proposal takes aim at bank pledges to avoid fossil fuel financing | Wasserman Schultz pitches climate plan in race to chair Appropriations Wasserman Schultz pitches climate plan in race to chair Appropriations MORE (D-Conn.) – the Paycheck Fairness Act – that would discourage pay discrimination by empowering workers to share more wage information and providing women with more tools to challenge gender-based wage discrepancies.

The idea, among Democrats, is hardly controversial. DeLauro’s bill was among the first to be considered this cycle, in March of last year, and passed with a vote of 242 to 187. No Democrat opposed it, and Van Drew was among the supporters. In addition, seven Republicans backed the measure, six of them returning in the next Congress.

HR-8: Gun reform

Once considered a third rail of politics, particularly for Democrats, gun reform has gained widespread support in public opinion polls, fueled by a long string of high-profile massacres that have struck schools, churches, malls, concerts and military bases across the country in recent years.

The Democrats have numerous bills designed to stem the violence, but their base proposal would expand background checks surrounding gun purchase to a broader swath of sellers — licensed and unlicensed — in an effort to block sales to felons and other prohibited buyers.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Mike Thompson Charles (Mike) Michael ThompsonDemocrats were united on top issues this Congress — but will it hold? House Democrats unveil green tax package The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: BIO’s Michelle McMurry-Heath says 400 projects started in 16 weeks in biotech firms to fight virus, pandemic unemployment total tops 43 million MORE (D-Calif.), hit the floor in February of 2019, passing 240 to 190. Two Democrats voted no: Reps. Peterson, who is not returning to Washington, and Jared Golden (D-Maine), who won reelection. Eight Republicans also backed the bill.

HR-9: Climate Change

Among the top priorities of both congressional Democrats and the Biden team is sweeping legislation to tackle climate change, largely with an effort to cut greenhouse emissions through a shift to green energies.

Republicans have largely opposed such changes, warning that a slew of new environmental regulations would harm businesses, large and small. Yet the idea has been embraced by Democrats of all stripes, who point to public opinion polls in favor of some federal action to curb warming, amid intensifying hurricanes in the south and wildfires in the west.

Sponsored by Rep. Kathy Castor Katherine (Kathy) Anne CastorProgress toward managing rising seas US to exit Paris accord whether Trump or Biden wins Democrats see Green New Deal yielding gains despite GOP attacks MORE (D-Fla.), the Democrats’ climate bill passed the House easily in May of 2019, winning a vote of 231 to 190, with no Democratic opposition. Van Drew was among the Democrats to support the measure, and three GOP lawmakers also voted in favor: Reps. Fitzpatrick, Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikGovernors take heat for violating their own coronavirus restrictions Cuomo reverses on in-person Thanksgiving plans with family Women of both parties must seize the momentum MORE (N.Y.) and Vern Buchanan Vernon Gale BuchananMORE (Fla.).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

