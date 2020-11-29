http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RFsWvWv2U30/

A dog has ended her extended stay at a shelter in Ashtabula, Ohio, thanks to a woman who adopted her over the weekend.

After spending more than two years of her life at the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League, a two-year-old pit bull mix named Mia is settling into her forever home, according to News 5 Cleveland.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the nonprofit organization shared a photo of Mia with her owner and thanked her for taking a chance on the pup.

“This beautiful girl spent 842 days in our shelter but today is Mia’s day!! She was so happy to head home with her new mom. It takes a very special family to give long term dogs a home!!” the post continued:

In the photo, Mia’s owner held a sign that read “My ‘happily ever after’ Begins Today!”

According to its website, the shelter’s mission is to “provide temporary homes for the parent-less pets of Ashtabula County until we can find them the best possible ‘furever’ home.”

The shelter said it loves all animals and considers the ones living in their homes as members of their family.

“At the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League, we take that devotion, commitment, and love for our own family members to the homeless dogs and cats of Ashtabula County,” the site read.

Following Mia’s adoption, Facebook users expressed their pleasure at seeing her find a home. One person shared their own experience with a beloved pet.

“This brought me happy tears! I adopted a senior and he was at the shelter a year, the best dog ever! I miss him so much, he went to Rainbow Bridge in August. These dogs are so appreciative and all they want is a loving family that they have always searched for,” wrote one user.

“Mia was just waiting for the right heart to tap on. Looks like her wait is over!” another person commented.

