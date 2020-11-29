https://www.dailywire.com/news/dozens-protest-covid-19-lockdowns-outside-nj-gov-phil-murphys-house

Dozens protested COVID-19 restrictions outside of Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s house on Saturday.

State Senate candidate David Winkler tweeted footage of the gathering, which had first rallied in Bedminster, New Jersey, near the President Donald Trump’s golf club. Police kept people from congregating very close to the governor’s house, according to NJ.com.

“I’m out here at Governor Murphy’s street, where we are protesting his unconstitutional orders as well as stop the steal. Currently, Governor Murphy is not letting us down the street. Blocking us from going down the street,” Winkler said.

We are at Gov Murphys Street protesting hus unconstitutional Executive Orders & #StopTheSteaI @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/uh03mHuoo6 — David Winkler (@Winklerfornj33) November 28, 2020

At least 12 cop cars, including k9, just on this side of the road pic.twitter.com/gK13IOoVOF — Ben OSullivan (@MargerineMagpie) November 28, 2020

“The left are we really trying to paint a picture that a Black/Latino Conservative is racist for supporting the 1st amendment rights of the NJ people to speak out against Gov Murphy?” Winkler tweeted. “Where is the outrage for the unconstitutional emergency orders that are hurting our families?”

“The left is throwing darts at a wall to distract from the tyrannical behavior of our NJ Governor to distract from having to face the thousands of businesses & families affected by the unconstitutional shutdowns. We The People are fed up,” Winkler continued.

“As a Black/Latino Conservative Leader I reject the use of Identity politics & false race cards to attack the constitutional rights of those people at this Gov Murphy rally Slander/Defamation by liberal media will be met with Litigation that makes the Covington kid case look small,” he added.

As of Saturday, New Jersey reported another 3,924 cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths from the virus. More than 16,000 people in New Jersey have died from COVID-19 since March. There have been more than 330,000 confirmed cases of the virus during that time in New Jersey.

Murphy was recently accosted while he ate dinner with his family without wearing a mask.

As The Daily Wire reported:

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was accosted by angry residents while he ate dinner with his family until he put a mask on, according to footage that went viral Sunday. “Oh my God, Murphy, you are such a d***,” one woman says in a video posted on social media. Murphy does not respond. “You’re having fun with your family, in the meantime, you’re having all kind of other bulls*** going on…,” another woman says. Murphy’s son then suggests the women might have had too much to drink and asks them to put their masks on, to which one of the women says, “You can go f*** yourself, how’s that? I don’t need a f***ing mask. You know why I don’t need a mask? Because there ain’t nothing f***ing wrong with me.” When Murphy’s son points out how one of the women has a Trump phone case, he claims Trump likes his dad. “No, he doesn’t like your father,” the woman responds. Murphy then puts a mask on, and the women leave as one of them says, “You know what? You suck!”

