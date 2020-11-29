https://www.oann.com/eu-proposes-new-post-trump-alliance-with-u-s-in-face-of-china-threat-ft/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=eu-proposes-new-post-trump-alliance-with-u-s-in-face-of-china-threat-ft

U.S. and EU flags are pictured during the visit of Vice President Pence to the European Commission headquarters in Brussels
U.S. and European Union flags are pictured during the visit of Vice President Mike Pence to the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

November 29, 2020

(Reuters) – The European Union is seeking to forge a new alliance with the United States to bury the tensions of the Trump era and meet the challenges posed by China, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3lijxJF on Sunday, citing a draft plan.

The plan proposes rebuilding ties with common fronts on issues from digital regulation to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, the FT said.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

