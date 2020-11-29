https://www.oann.com/eu-proposes-new-post-trump-alliance-with-u-s-in-face-of-china-threat-ft/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=eu-proposes-new-post-trump-alliance-with-u-s-in-face-of-china-threat-ft



U.S. and European Union flags are pictured during the visit of Vice President Mike Pence to the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir U.S. and European Union flags are pictured during the visit of Vice President Mike Pence to the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

November 29, 2020

(Reuters) – The European Union is seeking to forge a new alliance with the United States to bury the tensions of the Trump era and meet the challenges posed by China, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3lijxJF on Sunday, citing a draft plan.

The plan proposes rebuilding ties with common fronts on issues from digital regulation to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, the FT said.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

