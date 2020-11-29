https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/claudia-tenney-anthony-brindisi-recount-new-york/2020/11/29/id/999191

Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-N.Y., and his supporters have been claiming for days their man has pulled ahead of ex-Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., for the first time in the “long count” of their contest in New York’s 22nd District (Utica).

Based on the last count from the eight counties in the upstate district, Brindisi on Wednesday proclaimed himself the winner by 13 votes on Twitter.

Not so, a source close to the Tenney team told Newsmax on Sunday.

WHAM Radio talk show host tweeted Sunday afternoon:

“After an audit and correction by the Herkimer County Board of Elections, Claudia Tenney leads Anthony Brindisi by 13 votes in the contest to represent NY-22 in Congress.”

Amid cries of “fake news” from the Brindisi camp, a source close to Tenney explained to us a letter from an election official in Herkimer County states:

“There were a number of errors in the initial spreadsheet which included, among others, a transposition or transpositions of numbers and a duplicate entry of the vote from one district in another district and a corresponding failure to enter the actual vote totals from the district where the duplicate entry occurred.”

The outcome of the correction Herkimer County and resulting change in the vote totals will be known Monday.

That same day, lawyers for Tenney and Brindisi will arrive in an Oswego County courtroom where the fate of their contest will be decided.

State Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte will hear challenges on absentee and affidavit ballots from both sides for two days. He is expected to rule Wednesday whether or not a recount needs to be held.

