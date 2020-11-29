https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/native-american-voter-bribe-efforts-partially-funded-soros-government-agencies-powered-act-blue/

Efforts to bribe Native Americans to vote in states crucial for the Democrats were partially funded by George Soros’ Open Society Foundation and government agencies.

Vote Native is an initiative of the National Congress of American Indians.

As the Gateway Pundit reported on Sunday evening, Native Americans in Arizona, Nevada and a slew of other states were given gift cards, televisions, electronics, and even resort stays in exchange for voting. These efforts were largely coordinated by the NCAI.

According to their website, the NCAI is partnered with the controversial Open Society Foundation, which was founded by Soros. The group also lists the Department of Agriculture, Department of Defense, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of the Interior, Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency, and the Small Business Administration as government partners.

Any monetary exchange for votes, whether partisan or not, is illegal.

However, all of the signs lead to this having been a highly partisan effort on behalf of the Democratic Party.

In Wisconsin, the Native Vote effort openly posted support for Joe Biden on their social media accounts. Among other “prizes” and giveaways, Native Vote gave away swag bags and held $50 Gift Card Raffles in exchange for proof that people voted.

Native Organizers Alliance, an organization involved in these efforts, works directly with Act Blue. When you click to donate on their website, you are redirected to an ActBlue fundraising page. They are also fiscally sponsored by Alliance for a Just Society.

CNN’s Van Jones credited the Native Vote efforts for Biden’s alleged win.

In Nevada, a lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign on behalf of Nevada electors states that “at least one of the social media videos in which NNVP promoted the voting drives and the incentives depicted NNVP personnel wearing a ‘Biden-Harris’ face covering and standing in front of a van bearing a ‘Biden-Harris’ logo and openly encouraged people to vote for Joseph Biden.”

The lawsuit continues on to assert that “offering something of value to a voter in exchange for his/her vote is a violation of Federal and Nevada law. All such votes cast in exchange for the above described incentives are, therefore, illegal and improper votes. The evidence will show that there were no less than 500 of these illegal and improper votes.”

“These illegal or improper votes cast and counted are in an amount sufficient to raise reasonable doubt as to the outcome of the Election,” the lawsuit asserts.

“The fact that the voting drives were officially promoted by NNVP organizing personnel displaying ‘Biden-Harris’ promotional material and logos reflects that value was being offered to voters under these circumstances in an effort to manipulate or alter the outcome of the Election,” it reads.

This is part of an extensive series the Gateway Pundit is working on regarding the Native Vote Project scandal.

