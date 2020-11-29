http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/n2edxdQ5dfE/

In a sit-down interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” which aired Sunday, former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Chris Krebs shared his “confidence” in the security of the 2020 election. Krebs was fired after the CISA called the 2020 election the most secure in the nation’s history.

President Donald Trump and his campaign filed lawsuits in response to allegations of voter fraud, but Krebs advised that “any attacks on the election were not successful.”

“I have confidence in the security of this election because I know the work that we’ve done for four years in support of our state and local partners,” Krebs outlined. “I know the work that the intelligence community has done, that the Department of Defense has done, that the FBI has done, that my team has done. I know that these systems are more secure. I know based on what we have seen that any attacks on the election were not successful.”

Host Scott Pelley asked Krebs why he is now speaking out after his termination.

“I’m not a public servant anymore, but I feel I still got some public service left in me,” he replied. “And, you know, it’s hard once you take that oath to uphold and defend the Constitution from threats, foreign and domestic, it’s hard to walk away from that. And if I can reinforce or confirm for one person that the vote was secure, that the election was secure, then I feel like I’ve done my job.”

