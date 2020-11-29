https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/fraud-rewarded-fraud-repeated-ga-secretary-state-raffensperger-approves-extended-mail-voting-ballot-harvesting-drop-boxes-assures-democrat-steal-georgia-runoffs/

Corrupt Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are to blame for the stolen presidential election in Georgia.

Both Republican officials worked overtime to assure Democrats were able to steal the state for Joe Biden.

President Trump won Georgia in 2016 by 5 points. In every single state President Trump picked up votes in his historic landslide in 2020.

But in Georgia the state’s top GOP officials assured the vote would be stolen by Democrats.

Raffensperger even had Dominion Voting Systems’ antifa executive Eric Coomer come testify for him weeks before the election.

Thanks to Raffensperger Democrats were able to shut down vote counting and then dump tens of thousands of ballots to steal the state for Joe Biden.

Last week Raffensperger announced he will throw the election to Democrats once again.

Raffensperger will once again allow drop boxes for ballot harvesters and extended mail-in voting. This assures Democrat cheating in the Peach State. The Democrat candidates can now take off a couple of months, hide in the basement like Joe Biden and then celebrate their big wins in January.

Republicans better wake up quick!

This Secretary of State is a pig who will allow the runoffs to be stolen if his positions are not challenged.

BREAKING: Capitulating to Stacey Abrams pressure groups, Georgia election officials have extended the use of fraud-prone absentee ballot “drop boxes” for Jan 5 Senate runoffs + early processing,prompting one county GOP official to warn: “We will lose both Senate seats in January” — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 29, 2020

Good morning. Just watched @KLoeffler on Fox. It makes NO sense that Loeffler & @sendavidperdue are not demanding @BrianKempGA order special session of GA legislature to address fraud. Same voting machines, same mail ballots, same fraud. 11/3 fraud will be repeated in runoff. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 29, 2020

Alfred nailed it:

Fraud rewarded is fraud repeated. — alfredpdoolittle0 (@alfredpdoolitt1) November 29, 2020

