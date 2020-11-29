http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HDGKhjKdlrU/

Sunday on New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich called into question the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

With allegations of voter fraud and changes of voting law amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gingrich said “crooked politicians” in states like Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Nevada were “brazen” in “running crooked elections.”

Not only do you have crooked politicians running crooked elections, but you have crooked or corrupt internet companies deliberately censoring and biasing,” Gingrich told host John Catsimatidis. “You have 92% or 93% of the news media deliberately censoring or biasing. So, you are faced with the greatest challenge to the American people’s ability to govern themselves. I think that we’ve seen since 1824 when John Quincy Adams and Henry Clay stole the presidency from Andrew Jackson. I think it’s literally that bad. And it’s that bad at every level.”

He continued, “When somebody as famous as Rush Limbaugh reports that four of his six tweets in one day were censored, you know, if it can happen to a guy of that authority and that fame, what should the average person expect out of the system? That’s why I think this is truly a difficult thing. It’s not about Donald Trump. It’s about your right as an American citizen to assume that your vote is sacred. To assume that every legal vote will be counted and that illegal votes will not be counted, because otherwise the illegal votes drowned out the legal votes and cheat the legal citizens of their right to representation. I never thought it would be this corrupt. But I think it is.”

Gingrich went on to explain that left-wing Democratic politicians “have contempt for the law” and the “average American,” so they cheat to gain power.

