The fourth time proved to be the charm for Mariannette Miller-Meeks, as the conservative from Iowa’s 2nd District will go to Congress after three losses — and by a margin of 6 votes out of more than 394,000 cast.

The recount of the nation’s closest House race came Saturday, as the last of 24 counties in the 2nd District to submit a final count did so.

Results from Clinton County were finalized late Saturday afternoon and did nothing to affect the 6-vote advantage Miller-Meeks had over Democrat Rita Hart (who owns a farm in Clinton and represented it in the state senate).

“I expect a certification tomorrow [Monday],” Miller-Meeks told Newsmax on Sunday morning. “And my opponent then has two days to file a suit, which I have no doubt she will. The national [Democrat] party will be behind her doing this, I’m sure.”

But Miller-Meeks also voiced confidence, “I will be declared the winner and take my seat in the House in January.”

Certification will be made by the Executive Council, Iowa’s term for its six top elected officials statewide: the governor, secretary of state, secretary of agriculture, attorney general, treasurer, and auditor.

Miller-Meeks, 65, is a physician, U.S. Army Reserve colonel, and state senator. Since 2010, she made three successive (and unsuccessful) races against Rep. Dave Loebseck, D-Iowa. With Loebseck’s retirement this year, Miller-Meeks finally made it to Congress.

