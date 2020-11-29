https://www.theblaze.com/news/times-up-charity-salaries

The “Time’s Up” organization, which is backed by several Hollywood actresses, spent a large amount of its donations on salaries, but relatively very little on legal costs to assist victims in court, according to public records.

The Time’s Up legal defense fund was founded on Jan. 1, 2018, after receiving major donations from Hollywood A-listers. The organization was formed as a way to fight legal battles of victims of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement.

The organization that started as a legal fund to fight systemic sexual harassment in Hollywood, now has a mission where “every person — across race, ethnicity, religion, sexuality, gender identity, and income level — to be safe on the job and have equal opportunity for economic success and security.”

The Time’s Up Foundation and Time’s Up Now Inc. raised $3,670,219 in 2018, but spent $1,407,032 on salaries and only $312,001, less than 10%, on the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund for victims of sexual harassment, according to the New York Post.

Charity Navigator, a charity watchdog group website that rates charities for effectiveness, said charities “spending less than a third of their budget on program expenses are simply not living up to their missions.” Time’s Up spent 38% on salaries.

Time’s Up Now, the lobbying arm of the organization, spent $157,155 on conferences at the Ojai Valley Inn, a “premier Southern California luxury resort and award-winning spa.” An additional $58,395 was spent on travel.

Time’s Up Now spent $288,007 on advertising, and $940,328 on legal costs. Tax filings show $112,435 went to Rally, a public relations company, and $719,522 was given to “Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, a multinational law firm with a powerful lobbying arm on Capitol Hill,” according to the New York Post.

Former president of the WNBA, Lisa Borders, was hired as the CEO of Time’s Up in 2018, but left the organization four months later after her 36-year-old son was accused of sexual misconduct. Borders was supplied with a $342,308 salary.

Time’s Up Marketing Director Rachel Terrace received a salary of $ 295,000 in 2018, while Treasurer Rebecca Goldman received a salary of $ 255,327.

Members of the “Governing Board of Directors” include former senior advisor to Barack Obama Valerie Jarrett, actress-turned-Democratic activist Ashley Judd, actress and host of the 2020 Democratic National Convention Eva Longoria, CNN pundit Ana Navarro, and Jussie Smollett’s sister, Jurnee Smollett.

The Time’s Up organization also features a “Global Leadership Board,” which includes actresses Rosanna Arquette, Jessica Chastain, Laura Dern, America Ferrera, Brie Larson, Alyssa Milano, Janelle Monáe, Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, Amy Schumer, Kerry Washington, and Reese Witherspoon.

Actress Rose McGowan criticized Time’s Up on multiple occasions, and called the organization a “lie.”

“The thing is is that, the intentions are good, but I know the people behind it,” McGowan said of Time’s Up during an appearance on “The View” in January 2018. “It’s for CAA agents who needed good PR. And I hope that they, desperately, help these women.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

