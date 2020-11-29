https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/29/how-come-the-daily-beasts-dog-psychic-didnt-warn-joe-biden-about-the-ankle-injury/

Joe Biden reportedly twisted his ankle while playing with his dog, Major, on Saturday and he’ll see an orthopedist today to make sure he’s OK:

Yesterday President-elect @JoeBiden “slipped while playing with his dog Major, and twisted his ankle. Out of an abundance of caution, he will be examined this afternoon by an orthopedist,” per the transition team. — Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson (@MissBeaE) November 29, 2020

We do have a question, though. . .

How come the pet psychic The Daily Beast interviewed didn’t warn Joe Biden about the injury?

Pet psychic Beth Lee-Crowther says Joe Biden’s dogs, Major and Champ, told her they are excited to live in the White House. They also say their master will be “a great president.”https://t.co/8avRWAjZRU — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 28, 2020

Maybe the dogs have a secret agenda?

Pet psychic says Joe Biden’s dogs tell her his troubles with President Trump are far from over https://t.co/RADCVacC9a — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 28, 2020

According to that Daily Beast article, the pet psychic said that the dogs told her that Biden will have trouble with President Trump but didn’t say anything about how Major would injure Biden before he even takes office:

However, the dogs also revealed to Lee-Crowther that Biden’s troubles with the sulky and petulant Trump will be ongoing. “They said to me that he’s going into a big battle with Trump. There’s more to come. The fight is by no means over. They said what has gone on up to now will continue and ramp up, and be worse than it is already, unfortunately. But they said that Joe would do his best to defuse the situation, and hold his head up high.”

If the dogs LET Joe Biden get to the White House, that is:

Let’s put dogs back in the White House. pic.twitter.com/7pBihksfXT — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 1, 2020

So, did the dogs like to the psychic or. . . just maybe. . .the psychic is full to it? We may never know the answer.

***

