Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and his partner both tested positive for COVID-19 and say they will continue to isolate in their home.

The two say they have not experienced symptoms as of Saturday night, but will continue to be monitored. In a statement, Polis urged Coloradans to practice CDC protocol and to avoid public interactions. Polis says he will continue to work, but will do so from home. (RELATED: Denver Mayor Said ‘Avoid Travel’ 30 Minutes Before He Boarded Plane To Visit Family)

“Marlon [Reis] and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits,” Polis said in a statement. “No person or family is immune to this virus. I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet away from others, and wash your hands regularly.”

Dozens of politicians across the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19. There are at least 28 current members of the House, 19 Republicans and nine Democrats, who have tested positive, according to Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram. There is also at least one incoming member of the House who has tested positive. (RELATED: Democratic Colorado Governor Sends Money To Ilhan Omar’s Primary Opponent)

Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tested positive for coronavirus earlier in early November. Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife both tested positive in September. Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and his wife also tested positive in September.