https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/gop-leaders-refuse-fight-now-trump-supporters-will-abandon-gop-will-cease-exist-attorney-lin-wood-goes-off-weak-kneed-gop-leaders/

Attorney Lin Wood tweeted out a request for We the People American patriots to rise up and fight for this nation.

The GOP elites WILL NOT do it for us!

Attorney Wood warned GOP leaders of the dark road ahead if they fail to confront this stolen election!

It is up to We The People to take lawful actions to save our freedom. We cannot rely on elected officials, Republican officials, or lawyers hired by them. Disloyalty & self-dealing reign supreme in those circles. We The People must fight for this nation founded under God. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 29, 2020

TRENDING: Five Videos – Five States Where Votes Were Switched Live on TV Away from President Trump to Biden –Updated

Lin Wood was referring to many Republicans in name only and in particular Governor Brian Kemp who he now says is no worse than crazy Stacey Abrams.

I voted for @BrianKempGA as the lesser of 2 evils in his race against @staceyabrams. Now appears that I should have just flipped a coin. Kemp & @GaSecofState turned over keys to GA election to Abrams & Hillary Clinton lawyers. They refuse to take keys back. Demand action NOW! https://t.co/cNDL430Gt1 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 29, 2020

Lin Wood went after Ronna McDaniel who allowed this historic election to be stolen by the criminals.

GOP leaders better WAKE UP!

If @GOP & @GOPChairwoman do not take immediate action to expose fraud & correct 11/3 election, Republican Party will cease to be viable. Supporters of @realDonaldTrump will abandon GOP & you can kiss goodbye the Senate runoff in GA. Start fighting for Trump NOW or adios GOP. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 29, 2020

Leaders of national & state @GOP are making NO effort to expose fraud in general election. GA supporters of @realDonaldTrump will refuse to be defrauded again. @KLoeffler @sendavidperdue @GOPChairwoman @DavidShafer must immediately demand @BrianKempGA order legislative session. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 29, 2020

Good morning. Just watched @KLoeffler on Fox. It makes NO sense that Loeffler & @sendavidperdue are not demanding @BrianKempGA order special session of GA legislature to address fraud. Same voting machines, same mail ballots, same fraud. 11/3 fraud will be repeated in runoff. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 29, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

