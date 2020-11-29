https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/gop-leaders-refuse-fight-now-trump-supporters-will-abandon-gop-will-cease-exist-attorney-lin-wood-goes-off-weak-kneed-gop-leaders/

Attorney Lin Wood tweeted out a request for We the People American patriots to rise up and fight for this nation.
The GOP elites WILL NOT do it for us!

Attorney Wood warned GOP leaders of the dark road ahead if they fail to confront this stolen election!

TRENDING: Five Videos – Five States Where Votes Were Switched Live on TV Away from President Trump to Biden –Updated

Lin Wood was referring to many Republicans in name only and in particular Governor Brian Kemp who he now says is no worse than crazy Stacey Abrams.

Lin Wood went after Ronna McDaniel who allowed this historic election to be stolen by the criminals.
GOP leaders better WAKE UP!

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...