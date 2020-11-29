https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/going-use-125-energy-president-trump-vows-reveal-massive-voter-fraud-overturn-results-2020-election-video/

President Donald Trump joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures in an extensive interview that included the developments by his legal team in the 2020 election.

During the conversation President Trump mocked the “record-setting” “results” by Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

President Trump: “We got 74 million votes. He did not get anywhere near 80. And that’s 74 before they threw away. You know they threw away ballots. They threw away many Trump ballots. That’s the easiest way they could cheat. We got 74 million votes. He didn’t get anywhere near 80 million votes. Maria Bartiromo: And you believe you will be able to prove this in the coming weeks. President Trump: Well, I’m going to use 125% of my energy to do it. You need a judge that is willing to hear a case. You need a Supreme Court that is willing to make a really big decision.

