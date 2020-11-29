https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/29/in-atlanta-its-safe-enough-to-open-schools-to-film-the-next-spider-man-movie-but-not-for-students/

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on “This Week” Sunday morning that “the default position” should be “to keep the children in school or to get them back in school”:

Well, it’s about time he admitted this:

Now, can someone please alert the City of Atlanta which is allowing schools to open to film the next Spider-Man movie and not for actual schooling?

Even schools in NYC are set to reopen:

From Mayor de Blasio:

Now, will there be ANY accountability for those who were wrong?

The list is long. Very long:

