Dr. Anthony Fauci said on “This Week” Sunday morning that “the default position” should be “to keep the children in school or to get them back in school”:

“Close the bars and keep the schools open,” says Fauci on @ThisWeekABC. “The default position should be to try… to keep the children in school or to get them back to school. … If you look at the data, the spread among children and from children is not really very big at all.” — Will Saletan (@saletan) November 29, 2020

Well, it’s about time he admitted this:

Dr. Fauci: “The default position should be to try as best as possible within reason to keep the children in school or to get them back to school […] if you look at the data the spread among children and from children is not really big at all”pic.twitter.com/G0MqlA0NDQ — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 29, 2020

Now, can someone please alert the City of Atlanta which is allowing schools to open to film the next Spider-Man movie and not for actual schooling?

Why parents in some Georgia school districts are frustrated, in a nutshell: Atlanta students still don’t know when they can return to classrooms, but the cast of “Spider-Man” is about to film in two local high schools. #gapol https://t.co/Xkrq6ZWxCl — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) November 27, 2020

Even schools in NYC are set to reopen:

The school openings in NYC is a huge win for those that shouted and shamed @NYCMayor to finally do what was best for our kids. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 29, 2020

From Mayor de Blasio:

#ICYMI:@NYCMayor announced @NYCSchools buildings will reopen for 3-K, Pre-K and K-5 students on Monday, December 7. District 75 school buildings will reopen on Thursday, December 10. pic.twitter.com/qLl8lJCDgb — City of New York (@nycgov) November 29, 2020

Now, will there be ANY accountability for those who were wrong?

No public policy this year has been more divorced from the science & more damaging to children than closing down the schools, and yet this was turned into a wedge issue that allowed people to feel justified in calling their political opponents killers if they wanted schools open. https://t.co/lKQtNPpE7c — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 29, 2020

The list is long. Very long:

The people keeping schools shut down in spite of public health recommendations should have to answer for the harm they’re needlessly causing. pic.twitter.com/SR5kXvcmnZ — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) November 29, 2020

