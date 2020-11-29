https://noqreport.com/2020/11/29/in-bizarre-twist-judge-blocks-unblocks-then-reblocks-election-officials-from-tampering-with-voting-machines/

Life comes at you pretty fast these days, especially in Georgia where a judge has reversed himself twice in the same day. Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr. blocked election officials from tampering with voting machines, essentially “freezing” them. An hour later, he had a second ruling the effectively reversed is first, prompting to remind people about what a “color revolution” looks like.

I choose not to vote in another fraudulent election with rigged voting machines & fake mail ballots. The future of this nation will not be be determined by fraudulent elections. This is not about an election. This is a color revolution to overthrow our government. Face TRUTH. https://t.co/uhQAyKvesx — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 30, 2020

As we noted earlier, this brought up questions of corruption across Georgia’s election landscape. But we also noted that it’s conspicuous the Department of Justice sent a plane down to Atlanta for just one hour on Friday, a few days after sending the same plane to Toronto where Dominion Voting Systems is headquartered. Dominion is the company at the heart of these voter fraud allegations.

Now, it appears a third order from the judge on the same Sunday has reversed his initial reversal of his original order. Yes, it’s a mouthful, but it appears that the freeze is back on.

According to Wood:

With this victory came a call by Wood and his unaffiliated ally, attorney Sidney Powell, to demand action from the Georgia government in compliance with the wishes of the people.

Kyle tweeted before @SidneyPowell1 & I snatched victory from jaws of defeat. But he is dead right – GA taxpayers & voters blood should be boiling. GA Patriots need to be relentless in demanding @BrianKempGA order special session of legislature & stop covering for @GaSecofState. https://t.co/PwnjlQuBHL — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 30, 2020

Wood was referring to his request for Governor Brian Kemp to investigate Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Some, including Wood and Powell, have accused Raffensperger of working with both Democrats and Dominion Voting Systems to help steal the presidential election for former Vice President Joe Biden. But it’s unlikely Kemp will act because he appears to be connected if not complicit in any crimes pertaining to Dominion Voting Systems.

All of the shenanigans in Georgia are enough to make anyone’s head spin. Thankfully, President Trump and his supporters have Lin Wood and Sidney Powell working hard to make sense of it… before a FOURTH order is made by the judge.

